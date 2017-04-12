Newsletter
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
War, pedophilia, refugees: Today's issues are the focus of the Way of the Cross' meditations

2017-04-12

War, pedophilia, and thousands of displaced people forced to flee their homes are the subject of Anne-Marie Pellettier's meditations to be read on Good Friday at the Colosseum's Way of the Cross. Pellettier, winner of the 2014 Ratzinger award, is the first woman to write for this event.

Her meditations will connect the suffering that Christ experienced on his walk, and compare it to the modern world. She says that today, "under the same cross, one finds our own world, with all its fallen and its pains, its appeals and its revolts.” 

She says that though "the bad leaves us without a voice and without help”, one must find the "passage in the chaos and in the dark”, knowing "to shine because we are already in the passion of the beloved son.” 

Though the Colosseum's Way of the Cross on Good Friday is a tradition that began centuries ago with Pope Benedict XIV, it was only recently revived by Pope Paul VI in 1964. 


