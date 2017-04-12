War, pedophilia, refugees: Today's issues are the focus of the Way of the Cross' meditations

War, pedophilia, and thousands of displaced people forced to flee their homes are the subject of Anne-Marie Pellettier's meditations to be read on Good Friday at the Colosseum's Way of the Cross . Pellettier, winner of the 2014 Ratzinger award, is the first woman to write for this event.





Her meditations will connect the suffering that Christ experienced on his walk, and compare it to the modern world . She says that today, "under the same cross, one finds our own world, with all its fallen and its pains, its appeals and its revolts.”





She says that though "the bad leaves us without a voice and without help”, one must find the "passage in the chaos and in the dark”, knowing "to shine because we are already in the passion of the beloved son.”





Though the Colosseum's Way of the Cross on Good Friday is a tradition that began centuries ago with Pope Benedict XIV, it was only recently revived by Pope Paul VI in 1964.









