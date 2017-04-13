Pope Francis at the Chrism Mass: Evangelization cannot be presumptuous

During the Chrism Mass, where the bishop blesses the oils that will be used during the year in the administration of the sacraments, Pope Francis said that the Gospel has three characteristics: it is true, it is mercy and it is joy.





POPE FRANCIS

"This message can never be gloomy or indifferent, for it expresses a joy that is completely personal. It is 'the joy of the Father, who desires that none of his little ones be lost."





Pope Francis said that evangelization cannot be presumptuous. One must imitate God and be humble, because God humbled Himself to allow men to come to salvation.





POPE FRANCIS

"Concrete, tender and humble...this is how evangelization will be joyful. Evangelization can not be presumptuous, the integrity of truth can not be rigid. The truth has become flesh, has become tenderness, has become a child, has become man.”





The pope remembered the Blessed Virgin Mary in his homily as well. Pope Francis told the priests present that she must be a fundamental figure in their lives.





POPE FRANCIS

"Mary is the new wineskin brimming with contagious joy. Dear priests, without the Blessed Virgin we cannot persevere in our priesthood."





This is the fifth Chrism Mass that Pope Francis has presided over. In the previous years he focused a lot on the fact that priests are truly the spiritual support of Christians and that their lives, sorrows, joys and even moments of rest, should always be lived for Christ.









JRB/MB

CTV

SV

-BN

Up:AC



