Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Guatemalan youth arrive in Rome for congress of university students

2017-04-17

These young men from Guatemala are in Rome to participate in UNIV, an international congress of students to discuss the most important topics affecting the world today. 

UNIV is an annual congress that meets in the Eternal City every year during Holy Week. This year's theme was a "world in motion”, where they talked specifically about immigrants and the refugee crisis. 

RAFAEL CISNEROS
UNIV participant, Guatamala
"This really spoke about how do they come, why do they come to Europe, and why do we, as Christians, have to accept them, and live with them. Now I understand better that they don't have a place to live in their country.” 

By sharing ideas and reflections through dialogue, the program serves as a way for the youth to encounter each other. These young men presented their work in Guatemala to the conference's participants. 

JOSE POGGIO
UNIV participant, Guatamala
"It's a project of solidarity in Guatemala that consists of classes, tutoring, young people, people with scarce resources. It's really nice it's been three years of it, and we can present it very well.” 

Since the beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis has encouraged the youth to be the protagonists of change. These men are certainly accepting the task that the Holy Father has entrusted to the next generation. 


JC
RR
SV
-PR
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311