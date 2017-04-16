Guatemalan youth arrive in Rome for congress of university students

These young men from Guatemala are in Rome to participate in UNIV, an international congress of students to discuss the most important topics affecting the world today.





UNIV is an annual congress that meets in the Eternal City every year during Holy Week. This year's theme was a "world in motion”, where they talked specifically about immigrants and the refugee crisis.





RAFAEL CISNEROS

UNIV participant, Guatamal a

"This really spoke about how do they come, why do they come to Europe, and why do we, as Christians, have to accept them, and live with them. Now I understand better that they don't have a place to live in their country.”





By sharing ideas and reflections through dialogue, the program serves as a way for the youth to encounter each other. These young men presented their work in Guatemala to the conference's participants.





JOSE POGGIO

UNIV participant, Guatamala

"It's a project of solidarity in Guatemala that consists of classes, tutoring, young people, people with scarce resources. It's really nice it's been three years of it, and we can present it very well.”





Since the beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis has encouraged the youth to be the protagonists of change . These men are certainly accepting the task that the Holy Father has entrusted to the next generation.









JC

RR

SV

-PR