Pope's Schedule: Consistory for cause of sainthood for Fatima shepherds

After presiding over all the events during Holy Week at the Vatican, Pope Francis will not be taking any time off to relax during Easter Week.





Starting at 12 on Easter Monday, the pope will lead the Regina Coeli prayer from the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter's Square. He will then continue this prayer each Sunday until Pentecost.





On Wednesday, he will continue his catechesis on hope for all the pilgrims visiting Rome during the General Audience at 10 a.m.

At the same time on Thursday morning, Pope Francis has called for a consistory of cardinals to give approval for the cause of canonization for the two shepherds from Fatima , Jacinta and Francisco. This consistory could also review future dates for 30 Brazilian martyrs, a Spanish priest and an Italian Capuchin priest.





At 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Pope Francis will meet with Oscar Camps, the Founder of Proactiva Open Arms. They are volunteers who are working to rescue refugees who are fleeing from the coast of Lesbos in the Mediterranean. It will not be the first time the pope will meet with him. In May 2016, Camps brought the Holy Father a life jacket of a girl they were unable to rescue.





That evening at 5 p.m., he will preside at the Liturgy of the Word with the Community of Sant'Egidio at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew on Tiber Island in Rome. It will be in memory of the "New Martyrs” from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.





He will close his week by praying the Regina Coeli in St. Peter's Square, in the same way as he started the week on Monday.









