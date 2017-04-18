Pope Benedict XVI's unseen photos released for his 90th birthday

This book published in Italy gives pope emeritus admirers an opportunity to see unpublished images of Pope Benedict XVI for the first time.





For example, this one. A sweet family scene of the future pope in his mother's arms, next to his siblings George and Maria, and his father.





Or this, of the three Ratzinger children.





Or this one, on the day of his First Communion.





On the occasion of his 90th birthday, these images and many others have been published in the book "Immagini di una vita", in English, "Images of a life.”





Presently, it is only available in Italian, but it has already attracted the attention of publishers in other languages.





It also includes this recent photo, in which he jokes with some of his students about his mobility problems.









