Papal Mass in Egypt: the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity!

The pope's big meeting with the Catholics from Egypt was here, at the Air Defense Stadium on the outskirts of Cairo.









The pope toured the stadium in an open electric car to be close to as many people as possible. There were about fifteen thousand waiting for him, many of them very young. When he got out of the car, he was met with the embrace of these little pharaohs .





The pope then celebrated a Mass there alongside an image of the Holy Family, who lived in Egypt for a few years.





It was a very spiritual ceremony, with many of the prayers in Arabic.





In his homily, the pope left this legacy with the Catholics of the country. Although it seemed like it was a message to all religions.





POPE FRANCIS

"God is pleased only by a faith that is proclaimed by our lives, for the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity! Any other fanaticism does not come from God and is not pleasing to him! Do not be afraid to love everyone, friends and enemies alike, because the strength and treasure of the believer lies in a life of love!"





During the ceremony, they prayed for the victims of all the attacks, and also for the refugees from all over the world.





Among those in attendance were Coptic Christians and Muslim faithful, such as the number three at Al-Azhar University, the main institution of Sunni Islam.





In one of the first rows was this Muslim woman, waiting for Pope Francis. She came to pray for peace, because she said in October they murdered her husband.





SAMIA

"They killed my husband in front of my eyes, 22 October last year in my home. In my home. I want in the world, please. Peace. I want peace. Not to kill any people again. Please, my husband, my love. My husband, my love. I love Pope Francis. I love Pope Francis and I want to meet him and peace.”





It is estimated that in Egypt there are about 272 thousand Catholics, about 0.3 percent of the total population. However, no matter how few they are in number, this day with Pope Francis was a reason to celebrate in Egypt.









