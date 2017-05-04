Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope recognizes the "heroic virtues" of Cardinal Van Thuan

2017-05-04

Vietnamese Cardinal François-Xavier Van Thuán is one step away from beatification. The pope has signed a decree officially recognizing that he heroically lived out the Christian virtues. As soon as a miracle is able to be proven through his intercession, he may be beatified.

In 1975, two days after Paul VI appointed him coadjutor bishop of Saigon, the communist regime locked him away in prison. He was accused of conspiring with the Vatican and spent 13 years in prison, nine of them in total isolation.

Yet, he always carried a cross with a chain that he had clandestinely constructed during his days in prison.

CARD. FRANÇOIS-XAVIER VAN THUÁN
"Know that I made this chain with pieces of prison wire that the jailers cut for me. They brought a few tweezers for trimming, and together we constructed the chain in four hours. FLASH The most important testimony we can give is love, forgiveness and reconciliation. Forgetting the past and thinking about the future to build our country together, to build a more beautiful world. As I said the other day, the future is much more exciting than all the past together."

Pope Francis has also recognized the miracles that will allow the beatification of a capuchin monk from Detroit, Francesco Solanus Casey and  Catherine of Mary from Argentina. 

In addition, he has also recognized the "heroic virtues" of the Italian mystic Edvige Carboni, who had many visions; and Spanish Maria Guadalupe Ortiz de Landázuri, who started Opus Dei in Mexico.

JMB/MB
RR
SV
- PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311