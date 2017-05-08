Pope at Regina Coeli: Be attentive to the Good Shepherd's voice, it is easy to get distracted

Pope Francis prayed the Regina Coeli with more than 25,000 pilgrims this Sunday World Day of Prayer for vocations, and the Holy Father was well accompanied.





POPE FRANCIS

"May the Lord send us good pastors. We invoke the Virgin Mary that she may accompany the ten new priests whom I have just ordained. I have asked four from the Diocese of Rome to come with me to give the blessing together."





On the fourth Sunday of Easter, also known as Good Shepherd Sunday , Pope Francis explained that Jesus always leads Christians on the right path . He said that sometimes faith is rationalized to the point where it loses its true essence.





POPE FRANCIS

"Ask yourself the question:" Do I feel loved by Jesus? Do I feel loved by Jesus? " For Him we are never strangers, but friends and brothers. Yet it is not always easy to distinguish the voice of the Good Shepherd. Be attentive. There is always the danger of being distracted by the noises of other voices.”





After the Regina Coeli, he asked all the pilgrims to pray the Rosary for peace, as well as on the occasion of his upcoming trip to Fatima.





He also recalled the Spanish missionary Antonio Hortigüela and his six companions. They were beatified a few hours earlier, and said that they were "symbols of religious persecution."









