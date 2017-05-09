Newsletter
Social networks anticipate Pope Francis' trip to Fatima

2017-05-09

The next apostolic trip Pope Francis takes is to Fatima to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions of the Our Lady of Fatima. However,  the anniversary events can be followed closely from any computer or smart phone.

The official website "Shrine of Fatima"and "Fatima17" will stream the entire trip and through their Twitter and Facebook accounts: Shrine of Fatima and First Christians in both Spanish and English.

Additionally, Rome Reports will provide continuous information of the pope's movements in Portugal, in Spanish and in English.

The hashtag #Fatima100 allows one to follow the comments and special moments of the trip on Twitter. Some of the accounts that are worth following: @RealChristian14, @TotalCatholic, and @ChurchPop. The account with the most symbolic images of the trip will be the Roman Observatory, @oss_romano.

For those who want more information about the history and life of the three children, the web "Pastorinhos" and "Armada Blanca" offer all the information data of the apparitions in seven languages: Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian and Polish.

The Vatican website also lists the explanation of the secrets of Fatima written in 2000 by Cardinal Ratzinger.


AQ/MB
AA
- S
-PR
Up:JC




