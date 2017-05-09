Social networks anticipate Pope Francis' trip to Fatima

The next apostolic trip Pope Francis takes is to Fatima to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions of the Our Lady of Fatima. events can be followed closely from any computer or smart phone. However, the anniversary





"Shrine of Fatima" and "Fatima17" will stream the entire trip Twitter and Facebook accounts: Shrine of Fatima and First Christians in both Spanish and English. The official websiteand through theiraccounts: Shrine of Fatima and First Christians in both Spanish and English.





Additionally, Rome Reports will provide continuous information of the pope's movements in Portugal, in Spanish and in English.





Fatima100 allows one to follow the comments and special moments of the trip on Twitter. Some of the accounts that are worth following: The hashtag #allows one to follow the comments and special moments of the trip on Twitter. Some of the accounts that are worth following: @RealChristian14 @TotalCatholic , and @ChurchPop . The account with the most symbolic images of the trip will be the Roman Observatory, @oss_romano.





offer all the information data of the apparitions in seven languages : Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian and Polish. For those who want more information about the history and life of the three children, the web "Pastorinhos" and " Armada Blanca" : Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian and Polish.





The Vatican website also lists the explanation of the secrets of Fatima written in 2000 by Cardinal Ratzinger.









