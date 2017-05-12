Pope Francis arrives in Portugal

Most Popular
Fatima is a symbol of peace. The apparitions of Our Lady revealed many of the twentieth century catastrophes caused by man, such as World War II.
Pope Francis arrives in Fatima during a time of increasing international tension in Korea, as well as other wars that add up to "Third World War in pieces”, which he has strongly denounced. On this 100th anniversary of the apparitions, he will leave before the Virgin "the destinies of humanity."
At the military base of Monte Real, Pope Francis was received by the Portuguese president Marcelo Nuno Duarte, who he also met for a few minutes at the same base.