Pope Francis arrives in Portugal

Fatima is a symbol of peace. The apparitions of Our Lady revealed many of the twentieth century catastrophes caused by man, such as World War II.





Pope Francis arrives in Fatima during a time of increasing international tension in Korea, as well as other wars that add up to "Third World War in pieces”, which he has strongly denounced. On this 1 00th anniversary of the apparitions , he will leave before the Virgin "the destinies of humanity."



