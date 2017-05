Pope Francis prays before the image of Our Lady of Fatima

After passing through the airport's chapel, the pope, as a pilgrim, visited the place where the apparitions of Fatima occurred.





He was received by the Sanctuary's rector, as well as the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims were awaiting his arrival.





He prayed in silence for a few minutes before the image of Our Lady of Fatima, and left a bouquet of flowers at her feet.









