LIVE: Pope Francis presides over canonization ceremony of Jacinta and Francisco

the canonization of two of the seers of Our Lady of Fatima. Pope Francis presides over one of the most anticipated religious events of the year:





Jacinta and Francisco were two humble shepherds that lived in the Portuguese countryside. The apparitions of Our Lady , and the revelations that they witnessed, moved them deeply.





John Paul II beatified them in Fatima in 2000.