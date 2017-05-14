Soccer team sees Pope Francis in remembrance of their teammates death

This is the indoor soccer squad "Dona Style 21”, who traveled from a small town in southern Italy to honor their former teammate, Donatella.





In a car accident that took her life too soon, Donatella's team continues to carry her legacy both on, and off, the field.





GRAZIANA

Captain

"Today we had the opportunity to bring Donatella with us here to see the pope, because we have never been. It was a beautiful emotion, also because he looked at us and made the sign of the Cross. It was truly touching.”





It has been three years since her death, and during this delicate time, they have growed stronger as a unit, and played each game for her.





CESARE

Coach

"We are a team and a group of friends, very sensitive and very rich in memories of this girl.”





The atmosphere was certainly filled with her memories, which could be felt amongst the entire team.





CESARE

Trainer

"It was a beautiful experience, beautiful, gentile, unique. FLASH. 2.44-end He also looked at our banner where there was the photo of Donatella, because he welcomed our request to come here.”





Though only time can heal their pain, being in the presence of Pope Francis filled their day with smiles and laughter.





