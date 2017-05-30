Philippine priest kidnapped by jihadists sends cry for help

This is Fr. Chito Suganob. He was captured in the Philippine city of Marawi (Philippines ), along with 15 other Catholics who were with him.





They are prisoners of a jihadist group headed by Isnilon Hapilon, and they wont be set free until the government stops searching for this terrorist.





"Mr. President, we are about 240 prisoners of war. We are asking you with heart, please consider us. We want to live another day, live another night.”





Far away from the Philippines, in Rome, a Catholic group called Aid to the Church in Need is very aware of their situation and isn't staying silent.





ALESSANDRO MONTEDURO

Aid to the Church in Need

"In the Philippines, particularly in the south of the Philippines, they kidnapped a priest and over a dozen faithful in Marawi in Mindanao. This is not only since yesterday, there is a problem linked to a Jihadist phenomenon.”





In fact, Aid to the Church in Need has launched a global campaign called "Pray for Marawi,” to make people aware of the situation of the abducted priest, and the pain of people in South Philippines.









