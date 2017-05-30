Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack

May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences to Manchester after attack

May 23, 2017. After the deadly terrorist attack at Victoria Station in Manchester, England, the pope has sent his condolences to the victims and their families.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Philippine priest kidnapped by jihadists sends cry for help

2017-05-30

This is Fr. Chito Suganob. He was captured in the Philippine city of Marawi (Philippines), along with 15 other Catholics who were with him. 

They are prisoners of a jihadist group headed by Isnilon Hapilon, and they wont be set free until the government stops searching for this terrorist. 

"Mr. President, we are about 240 prisoners of war. We are asking you with heart, please consider us. We want to live another day, live another night.”

Far away from the Philippines, in Rome, a Catholic group called Aid to the Church in Need is very aware of their situation and isn't staying silent.

ALESSANDRO MONTEDURO
Aid to the Church in Need
"In the Philippines, particularly in the south of the Philippines, they kidnapped a priest and over a dozen faithful in Marawi in Mindanao. This is not only since yesterday, there is a problem linked to a Jihadist phenomenon.”

In fact, Aid to the Church in Need has launched a global campaign called "Pray for Marawi,” to make people aware of the situation of the abducted priest, and the pain of people in South Philippines. 


MB-JMB
MG-RR-youtube
-f
-PR
Up:jc

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311