Latest News
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack

May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences to Manchester after attack

May 23, 2017. After the deadly terrorist attack at Victoria Station in Manchester, England, the pope has sent his condolences to the victims and their families.
Pope Francis will travel to Chile and Peru in January 2018

2017-06-19

The Vatican has officially announced the pope's first international trip for 2018: Chile, from January 15-18, and Peru from the 18-21.

Surely this was one of the topics that the pope spoke about with the bishops of both countries when they visited Rome during their ad limina visits. The pope met with the bishops from Chile in February, and with the Peruvian bishops in May.

Pope Francis will therefore return to Latin America without going to his homeland. In Chile, he will visit the capital Santiago, Temuco and Iquique and in Peru he will pass through Lima, Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo.

It will be the pope's sixth trip to Latin America. He has already been to Brazil, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Cuba, Mexico and he will visit Colombia in September of this year.


JRB/MB
RR
-VM
-PR
Up: MB

