Russian Byzantine Catholic Church: caught between the Vatican and Russian Orthodox

Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Russian Byzantine Catholic Church: caught between the Vatican and Russian Orthodox

2017-07-10

Pope Francis is known for reaching out to other churches, even meeting with Patriarch Kirill in Havana on behalf of the Russian Orthodox Church. However, there is a smaller Church straddling both the Russian Orthodox and the Vatican: the Russian Byzantine Catholic Church. 

As one of the smallest Churches in existence with only 20 parishes in the world, it originally began to heal the schism between Moscow and Rome. This means that Pope Francis is still the head of their Church. They have recently held their first congress in over a century in Italy to address how they can continue to grow, to avoid extinction. 

ARCHPRIEST LAWRENCE CROSS
Russian Byzantine Church (Australia)
"What we're trying to do is revitalize our Russian Orthodox Church because it's been seriously neglected by Rome and the authorities, because it's sometimes been something too hot to handle. It looks as if they're setting up a separate rival Orthodox Church in Russia, which is not what it is. It gets caught between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church.”

Archpriest Lawrence Cross was the organizer of this congress and he says he wants both sides to truly understand who they are. As such, with all clergy of the Russian Byzantine Catholic Church present, goals were created for the future.

ARCHPRIEST LAWRENCE CROSS
Russian Byzantine Church (Australia)
"It's produced some very positive resolutions for a way forward, which we will then be presenting to the interested parties. That is to say the Roman Church, which is our source of unity and authority and to our parent Church, the Russian Orthodox Church, a gift for its freedom and flourishing.”

He insists that his Church exists to serve their parent, the Russian Orthodox Church, but at the same time, Pope Francis is still the head. 

The archpriest said that in September 2015, he personally gave a hand-written letter to Pope Francis about their specific Church situation, but has yet to receive a response. He was hoping that Pope Francis would send some sort of greeting during the congress. 

ARCHPRIEST LAWRENCE CROSS
Russian Byzantine Church (Australia)
"We were hoping to get a cheerio message from him, but that didn't come, but I think we can live with that. It doesn't mean that the pope's offside with us or antagonistic or anything like that. To be honest with you, I don't really know what he thinks at this point. It's up to the Holy Father to show us what cards he's holding in his hands.”
 
While they wait to see if Pope Francis will respond to them, he said that they are searching for more ways to be of service to the Russian Orthodox Church without offending either of the parties involved and continuing to grow their Church at the same time. 


MB
MG
-SV
-PR
Up: MB


LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311