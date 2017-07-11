Coptic Christians: the more they attack and kill, the Christian faith becomes stronger

Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Coptic Christians: the more they attack and kill, the Christian faith becomes stronger

2017-07-11

One month after Pope Francis' visit to Cairo, Coptic Christians are holding on to hope they received from him, despite recent terrorist attacks against them.

This expert on the cause of conflict in the Middle East says the nine million Coptic Christians in Egypt are thankful for some of the advances the pope was able to make through dialogue. These include the Common Document Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II signed to recognize the baptism in each others' churches and the resurgence of communication between Al-Azhar and the Vatican. 

PROF. MOUNIR FARAG
Expert, Cause of Middle East conflict
"The Coptic Orthodox Church is passing a moment of suffering and they are looking at this visit of Pope Francis, as a great sense to say to the world, we are not few. We have the Universal Church with us.”

With 10 percent of the Egyptian population Coptic Christians, which simply means Egyptian Christians, they have always been looked at differently. However, Professor Farag says recently attacks against them have increased due to the ideology of certain groups of Muslims in the country, like the Muslim Brotherhood. Many have been affected by political manipulation since childhood and have looked at the Quran, not for the peace and love seen in the older part written in Mecca, but for the political aspect seen in the second part. 

PROF. MOUNIR FARAG
Expert, Cause of Middle East conflict
"In the last 45-50 years, there is not one single year without something happening. It could be personal behavior, group behavior, but this is mainly of ideology, especially those ideologies focusing on the difficult part, or the second part in the Quran, which is the version written in Madina, when the prophet Mohammed changed from a spiritual leader to a political leader.”

This violent political mindset, then, plays into the economy, which has been especially weak for the last seven years. This is why the pope's meeting with President Al-Sisi was especially important to all Egyptians, but especially the Christians who are attacked by these ideologies.

PROF. MOUNIR FARAG
Expert, Cause of Middle East conflict
"What is important is the more they attack, the more they kill, the Christian faith becomes stronger. The pardon is marvelous from those victims and their families. The Christians in Egypt, where thanks be to God, now their faith is so strong since childhood. During the last attack, there were many children, and to have to listen to their testimony and forgiving those who did the attacks against them.” 

The professor says that as the corrupt political and minority Muslim ideology groups instill hatred into each member from a young age, the Christians are trying to do the opposite and are planting seeds of faith and forgiveness into the children for the hope of a better future.

MB
MG
-VM
-PR
Up:FV

