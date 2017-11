LIVE: The Pope arrives in Mexico City

Pope Francis will be landing at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City at 7:30 p.m. local time. ;

Upon arrival, he will be welcomed by the president of the Aztec nation and more than 500 guests. Some children will be given a box with soil from all Mexican states.

As anticipated, there will not be a shortage of dancing and singing mariachis.

