Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

What will the Pope's exhortation on the family be like?

2016-04-01


"Amoris Laetitia” is the name of Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation that will be released on April 8th. The Pope made this pastoral document with the conclusions of the two Synods on the family contained in the final report last October.

FR. JOSEPH GUILLERMO GUTIERREZ 
Pontifical Council for the Family
"It will be a good document that surely will devote ample space to speak of love, a hymn to love, spousal love, beautiful love, that is, the chaste love.”

It is expected to be a lengthy document in which the Pope will touch on the issues that most concern the assembly of bishops, such as seeking new pastoral strategies to approach families and improving marriage preparations.

FR. JOSEPH GUILLERMO GUTIERREZ 
Pontifical Council for the Family
"A document that devotes time to the marriage preparation, perhaps with important decisions, and to Christian initiation that is another major pending topic in the Church currently.”

The priest, Guillermo Gutierrez, thinks that the text will not include a doctrinal shift but a new pastoral response from the Church adequate for the challenges that family's face in the twenty-first century. 

FR. JOSEPH GUILLERMO GUTIERREZ 
Pontifical Council for the Family
"I do not think it's a document that will bring up highly relevant topics that have drawn an interested in building controversies surrounding the family, but rather, a document to encourage families, because it is pastoral, to live their splendid vocation.”

The exhortation "Amoris Laetitia” is one of the most important documents of the Pope's pontificate. It will be initially published in Italian, French, English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.


AC/YA
AA
JM
-PR
up:YA

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311