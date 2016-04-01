What will the Pope's exhortation on the family be like?





" Amoris Laetitia ” is the name of Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation that will be released on April 8th. The Pope made this pastoral document with the conclusions of the two Synods on the family contained in the final report last October.





"It will be a good document that surely will devote ample space to speak of love, a hymn to love, spousal love, beautiful love, that is, the chaste love.”





It is expected to be a lengthy document in which the Pope will touch on the issues that most concern the assembly of bishops, such as seeking new pastoral strategies to approach families and improving marriage preparations .





"A document that devotes time to the marriage preparation, perhaps with important decisions, and to Christian initiation that is another major pending topic in the Church currently.”





The priest, Guillermo Gutierrez, thinks that the text will not include a doctrinal shift but a new pastoral response from the Church adequate for the challenges that family's face in the twenty-first century.





"I do not think it's a document that will bring up highly relevant topics that have drawn an interested in building controversies surrounding the family, but rather, a document to encourage families, because it is pastoral, to live their splendid vocation.”





The exhortation " Amoris Laetitia” is one of the most important documents of the Pope's pontificate . It will be initially published in Italian, French, English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.









