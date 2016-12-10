GPS app launched to find mass and confession times

"The Catholic App" is the first application with mass and confession schedules that uses GPS location technology . It has been developed by the archdiocese of Edinburgh and the Scottish company, Musemantik.





MGSR. LEO CUSHLEY

Archbishop of Edinburgh

"So this app is to help people to find confession, to find Holy Mass in the places they are, in the way everybody does nowadays: look straight into their smartphone and look around themselves and this is supposed to help people to do that.”

No one is excluded in the target audience of "The Catholic App," since it intends to inform both young people and adults on an issue that falls to all Catholics: confession and the Eucharist.

JACKIE

"I think it will help everyone because we realize technology is not exclusively for the young anymore. It just is the platform in which the whole world is on.”





LISA MARIA

"From personal experience, what happens is that you try to find that information. You ask, you try to search on the Internet. This will just allow us to do it very quickly and hopefully continue to engage our young people in Mass.”





The application was inaugurated in St. Peter's Square in a very Scottish style: to the sound of bagpipes, which united old melodies with the technologies of the 21st century.



