Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

GPS app launched to find mass and confession times

2016-12-10

"The Catholic App" is the first application with mass and confession schedules that uses GPS location technology. It has been developed by the archdiocese of Edinburgh and the Scottish company, Musemantik.

MGSR. LEO CUSHLEY
Archbishop of Edinburgh
"So this app is to help people to find confession, to find Holy Mass in the places they are, in the way everybody does nowadays: look straight into their smartphone and look around themselves and this is supposed to help people to do that.”
 
No one is excluded in the target audience of "The Catholic App," since it intends to inform both young people and adults on an issue that falls to all Catholics: confession and the Eucharist.
 
JACKIE
"I think it will help everyone because we realize technology is not exclusively for the young anymore. It just is the platform in which the whole world is on.”

LISA MARIA
"From personal experience, what happens is that you try to find that information. You ask, you try to search on the Internet. This will just allow us to do it very quickly and hopefully continue to engage our young people in Mass.”

The application was inaugurated in St. Peter's Square in a very Scottish style: to the sound of bagpipes, which united old melodies with the technologies of the 21st century.
 

JD/MB
MG-AG
S
- PR
Up.JD

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311