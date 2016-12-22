Pope explains the keys of his reform during Christmas address to the Curia

Every year, in his Christmas address to the Curia, Pope Francis takes the opportunity to give a few guidelines on the work attitude that he wants the pope's collaborators to have. This time, he was very clear: he doesn't want a change of staff, he wants a change of culture.





POPE FRANCIS

"We can't accomplish the reform of the curia by replacing the staff, which is something that has always happened, but with every person's personal transformation. Without a change of mentality, material effort is useless.”





The pope also spoke about three ways of opposing the reform : an "open” way, with good will and dialogue; in a "hidden” way, which means saying that you accept the changes but you don't apply them; and third, with malice.





POPE FRANCIS

"This last kind of resistance uses many words of justification, and in many cases, words of accusation. It hides in tradition, in appearances, in formality, in what we already know, or in taking things in a personal way, with no distinction of act, actor, and action.”





The pope has spoken about twelve criteria with which he is tackling the reform. They go from "personal conversion,” to "rationality,” to "professionalism” and "gradualness.”





After that, he detailed all the structural reforms that he has launched, from the creation of the Council of cardinals , to the renewal of Holy See communications.





At the end, he greeted all of the attendees one by one and he gave them a book about curing the diseases of the soul.





Cardinal Ivan Dias thanked him for the book in this way.





Everyone had his eyes set on Cardinal Raymond Burke , who has threatened the pope with a "formal correction,” if he doesn't explain some concepts of his Apostolic Letter "Amoris Laetitia.”









JMB/AG

CTV

SV

- BN