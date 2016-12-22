Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope explains the keys of his reform during Christmas address to the Curia

2016-12-22

Every year, in his Christmas address to the Curia, Pope Francis takes the opportunity to give a few guidelines on the work attitude that he wants the pope's collaborators to have. This time, he was very clear: he doesn't want a change of staff, he wants a change of culture. 

POPE FRANCIS
"We can't accomplish the reform of the curia by replacing the staff, which is something that has always happened, but with every person's personal transformation. Without a change of mentality, material effort is useless.”

The pope also spoke about three ways of opposing the reform: an "open” way, with good will and dialogue; in a "hidden” way, which means saying that you accept the changes but you don't apply them; and third, with malice. 

POPE FRANCIS
"This last kind of resistance uses many words of justification, and in many cases, words of accusation. It hides in tradition, in appearances, in formality, in what we already know, or in taking things in a personal way, with no distinction of act, actor, and action.”

The pope has spoken about twelve criteria with which he is tackling the reform. They go from "personal conversion,” to "rationality,” to "professionalism” and "gradualness.”

After that, he detailed all the structural reforms that he has launched, from the creation of the Council of cardinals, to the renewal of Holy See communications.

At the end, he greeted all of the attendees one by one and he gave them a book about curing the diseases of the soul.

Cardinal Ivan Dias thanked him for the book in this way. 

Everyone had his eyes set on Cardinal Raymond Burke, who has threatened the pope with a "formal correction,” if he doesn't explain some concepts of his Apostolic Letter "Amoris Laetitia.”


JMB/AG
CTV
SV
- BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311