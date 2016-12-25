Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
A closer look to the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square

2016-12-25

For the first time, the nativity scene in the Vatican comes from outside Italy. The chosen country was Malta. This small island on the Mediterranean has brought its warm atmosphere to the center of Catholicism. Who knows if your country could be picked next year?

MANWEL GRECH
Artist
"This is wonderful news for me, because for an artist to be able to show his work in St. Peter's Square is impossible to imagine The dresses are typically Maltese, those that our fathers used to wear. Amongst the different characters there is the sleepyhead. A symbol of the person who knows that Christ has arrived but remains passive. There is also the musicians, because it is a day for celebration.

Amongst the different characters there is the priest, the Maltese saint,  or Preca. He brought the Christmas Eve procession dedicated to the Baby Jesus during the first half of the twentieth century.

FRANK ZAMMIT
Coordinator, Maltese nativity scene
"This saint was very devoted to the nativity. He prepared the children for the first communion. Every Christmas he gave each one a small nativity scene, and thanks to him, there was a small nativity in each house of the country.

The tradition of putting a nativity scene in St. Peter's Square was started by John Paul II in 1983. Since then, every year it has been part of the Christmas scenery in the Eternal City


