A closer look to the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square

For the first time, the nativity scene in the Vatican comes from outside Italy. The chosen country was Malta. This small island on the Mediterranean has brought its warm atmosphere to the center of Catholicism. Who knows if your country could be picked next year?





MANWEL GRECH

Artist

"T his is wonderful news for me, because for an artist to be able to show his work in St. Peter's Square is impossible to imagine The dresses are typically Maltese, those that our fathers used to wear. Amongst the different characters there is the sleepyhead. A symbol of the person who knows that Christ has arrived but remains passive. There is also the musicians, because it is a day for celebration. ”





Amongst the different characters there is the priest, the Maltese saint, or Preca . He brought the Christmas Eve procession dedicated to the Baby Jesus during the first half of the twentieth century.





FRANK ZAMMIT

Coordinator, Maltese nativity scene

" This saint was very devoted to the nativity. He prepared the children for the first communion. Every Christmas he gave each one a small nativity scene, and thanks to him, there was a small nativity in each house of the country. ”





The tradition of putting a nativity scene in St. Peter's Square was started by John Paul II in 1983 . Since then, every year it has been part of the Christmas scenery in the Eternal City .









JRB/AG

MG/CTV

-

-PR

Up:ag



