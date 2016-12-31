Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Christmas in Rome to meet the pope and enjoy some family time

2017-01-01

They are from Venezuela, but they are scattered across the world. This Christmas, they fulfilled their dream of spending some time together. 

"It’s a family reunion. We come from Miami, Barcelona (Venezuela), and Caracas.”

"We have chosen Rome because it was a family meeting, and it was the place we all agreed on. We are very happy, and even more so because I have my six grandchildren here, who are my greatest joy in the world.”

They had the chance to attend the pope’s audience all together. The pope’s message of hope inspired them, and they think it could help their country to listen to it. 

"We are immigrants from Venezuela to the United States, to Spain… My father is in Venezuela, many of our friends are there, and we know their problems… But we still have hope, the same attitude, we want to meet often, we want to be better, etc.”

"I could see the pope. They sat on one of the sides, but I got to see him up close, and I took a video of him. I took a video of him and I saw him from really close.”

"The peace in the atmosphere here, the tidyness… We think the whole atmosphere around here is fantastic.”

Before returning home, they hope to see other cities in Italy. Although for them, the most important thing is to enjoy their holidays together. 


AQ-JMB/AG
AA
VM
- BN
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311