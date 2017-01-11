Several tourist websites offer tickets for the papal audience for $42

Pope Francis has a special place in his heart for economic issues. During his last General Audience, he denounced that "some scammers make people pay for the entry tickets," although 'this ticket is free' appears in six languages the on the card.





POPE FRANCIS

"If someone tells you that to go to the Audience with the pope, you must pay something, he is swindling you. Be careful, be careful. The ticket is free."





The pope knows what he is talking about. Effectively enough, an Internet search verifies that the sale of tickets for papal meetings is quite widespread.





Several websites allow one to buy them for $42 upward and from $36 for children.





Most of these websites state that tickets are free, but offer "reserved seats," something that is not very likely.





They describe it as a "unique spiritual experience," in which the guide picks up pilgrims from the hotel, assists them in security checks and explains St. Peter's Square before the pope arrives.





In order to get the invitations for free, just ask online through the prefecture of the Papal Household or go in person the afternoon before the papal event or the morning of.





It is truly an unique spiritual experience, and you will save $42 per person.









