Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
All news  

Several tourist websites offer tickets for the papal audience for $42

2017-01-11

Pope Francis has a special place in his heart for economic issues. During his last General Audience, he denounced that "some scammers make people pay for the entry tickets," although 'this ticket is free' appears in six languages the on the card.

POPE FRANCIS
"If someone tells you that to go to the Audience with the pope, you must pay something, he is swindling you. Be careful, be careful. The ticket is free."

The pope knows what he is talking about. Effectively enough, an Internet search verifies that the sale of tickets for papal meetings is quite widespread.

Several websites allow one to buy them for $42 upward and from $36 for children.

Most of these websites state that tickets are free, but offer "reserved seats," something that is not very likely.

They describe it as a "unique spiritual experience," in which the guide picks up pilgrims from the hotel, assists them in security checks and explains St. Peter's Square before the pope arrives.

In order to get the invitations for free, just ask online through the prefecture of the Papal Household or go in person the afternoon before the papal event or the morning of.

It is truly an unique spiritual experience, and you will save $42 per person.


JMB/MB
RR
FL
-PR
Up:AC





 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311