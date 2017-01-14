Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship launches new website

The Vatican has launched the new website of the Congregation for Divine Worship, a gold mine for lovers of the liturgy.





The website plans to publish its governing documents on liturgy and sacraments, such as decrees, directories, instructions, circular letters and notifications. This will facilitate better understanding , consultation and rapid dissemination.





Perhaps the biggest novelty is that the official magazine of the Congregation will be published online. It is a 51-year-old magazine called "Notitiae." It also offers all the numbers of this publication since 2003 and plans to offer the previous ones as well.





The Vatican dicastery in charge of liturgical matters and the sacraments is overseen by Cardinal Robert Sarah.





Now, this virtual window will allow each person to understand the Congregation even better.









