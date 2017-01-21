Pope jokes with president of Paraguay

"Thanks a lot."

"Are you touring around Europe?"

"Yes. Thank you for such generosity."





With this friendly greeting Pope Francis received Horacio Cartes, the president of Paraguay. This is the third time they have met in the Vatican





It seems the first issue they dealt with was a passion that unites them... and it is not soccer.





"Our matecito."





According to the Holy See, while in the Vatican, the president discussed the fight against poverty, social peace and the assistance of the Church in Paraguay to those most in need.





The president presented Pope Francis with a painting and a photo album with the best snapshots of the trip the pope took to Paraguay in 2015. It was a gift he liked a lot.





"It is precious."





Pope Francis, in return, presented Cartes with the medal from the Jubilee, his book interview "The name of God is mercy," a copy of Amoris Laetitia and another of the message for this year's World Day of Peace.





As usual, Pope Francis did not forget to ask for one more request.





"Do not forget to pray for me, eh? When you grab the rosary."

"I promise I pray every morning and every night. I ask that you pray for all the presidents."









AC/MB

CTV

-FV

-BN