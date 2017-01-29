European Jewish Congress visited the pope and gave his home a special blessing

For the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the pope met with this delegation from the European Jewish Congress.





"Your Holiness what a privilege to see you today... This important day... So nice to see you today”.





"I'd like to welcome you”.

"And so the coincidence with the Day Holocaust Remembrance Day”...





The president gave the Pope a book with a description of all Jewish communities in Europe. In fact, the European Jewish Congress represents 2 million people.





"Also is Europe yours...”.





The president of the congress, Moshe Kantor, said that should be underlined what Jews and Christians have in common. He proposed the idea of investing time and energies in common values such as education and family.





Pope Francis also told them that when he was a child, his parents use to receive visits of some Jewish friends, so he knows good their culture and traditions.





He proposed to the Pope to do an exhibit of his art collection in the Vatican, and he also brought him this special Jewish blessing.





"It's a special blessing of your home here, because we are praying on you”...





"Pray for me, don't forget it. Pray for me, I need it”.









