Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Pope Francis at the Angelus: Voracious consumerism kills the soul

2017-01-30

Voracious consumerism kills the soul. This was the message of the pope during the Angelus prayer.

Pope Francis reflected on the first beatitude, who praises those who live in moderation, because they know how to live without being dominated by material goods. He said that these people have a special ability. 

POPE FRANCIS
"...The ability to renew wonder every day for the goodness of things, without weighing the blindness of voracious consumerism. The more I have, the more I want, the more I have, the more I want. This is voracious consumerism. And this kills the soul."

He also remembered those affected by the earthquakes in central Italy. The low temperatures in the mountains are forcing them to spend the night in shelters. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Do not fail these brothers and sisters in the constant support of institutions and the solidarity of all. And please, that any kind of bureaucracy does not make them wait and suffer."

The Pope also recalled World Day for Leprosy sufferers, a disease that, he explained, affects the poorest. It is not a disease of the past. Since the late 1990s, more than 16 million people received treatment. In 2015, 215,000 new cases were detected.

Next to Pope Francis were two children from Italian Catholic Action. They participated in an act for peace that culminated at the Vatican with launching all these balloons


Jubilee Year of Mercy
CLUB
 
