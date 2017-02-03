Pope's February prayer intention: Praying for the most forgotten

Most Popular
For the month of February, Pope Francis proposes to pray for the marginalized, refugees, poor people, and the excluded, so that "they find welcome and support in our communities."
He especially calls for those marginalized in the big cities among thousands of people, businesses, shopping malls and large buildings.
The Pope invites everyone to not abandon people, and does so through this interesting video: It is a mannequin challenge in reverse. The protagonists remain immobile to the suffering of a poor person, but they change their attitude and quickly set out to help them.