What do consecrated people think about their current role in the world?

They are not the majority of Catholics, but they are an integral part. Consecrated people recently had a special week surrounding the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. It is a day dedicated to them by the Catholic Church, where they reflect on their role in today's society.





MARÍA DIGNA

Religious of Mary Immaculate

"We are not the protagonists of the mission. For the mission to go forward we must dedicate ourselves to service and let the Church follow. What counts is the Church. "





PASCALINE

Calasancia Religious

"The Pope asks us to return to the original values of our congregations; to be joyful and faithful witnesses."





GABRIELE

Congregation of the Passion

"The pope told us to live with great enthusiasm for our religious life, that we are not officials, our life cannot become a trade, our life should be lived as a vocation."





These recent days in February also serve as a good time to look to the future. The next synod will be focused precisely on young people and vocation.





GABRIELE

Congregation of the Passion

"Young people have lost a bit of their true ideals, perhaps because of the events that we are experiencing today. They have taken away the vigor of making important decisions in their lives."





MARÍA DIGNA

Religious of Mary Immaculate

"I think we made a very serious mistake in asking many things from the young people, when we ourselves may not have guided them. What have we given them? What tools have we offered? What kind of Jesus have we presented to them?"





At present, consecrated people have two major challenges, especially in the West. They are attention to the elderly, who are increasing in numbers, and growth. In the last two years alone, there were 4,600 dropouts , most between the ages of 30 and 50. The total number of consecrated persons around the world in 2013 was almost 900,000.













