Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

What do consecrated people think about their current role in the world?

2017-02-05

They are not the majority of Catholics, but they are an integral part. Consecrated people recently had a special week surrounding the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. It is a day dedicated to them by the Catholic Church, where they reflect on their role in today's society. 

MARÍA DIGNA
Religious of Mary Immaculate
"We are not the protagonists of the mission. For the mission to go forward we must dedicate ourselves to service and let the Church follow. What counts is the Church. "

PASCALINE
Calasancia Religious
"The Pope asks us to return to the original values of our congregations; to be joyful and faithful witnesses."

GABRIELE
Congregation of the Passion
"The pope told us to live with great enthusiasm for our religious life, that we are not officials, our life cannot become a trade, our life should be lived as a vocation."

These recent days in February also serve as a good time to look to the future. The next synod will be focused precisely on young people and vocation.

GABRIELE
Congregation of the Passion
"Young people have lost a bit of their true ideals, perhaps because of the events that we are experiencing today. They have taken away the vigor of making important decisions in their lives."

MARÍA DIGNA
Religious of Mary Immaculate
"I think we made a very serious mistake in asking many things from the young people, when we ourselves may not have guided them. What have we given them? What tools have we offered? What kind of Jesus have we presented to them?"

At present, consecrated people have two major challenges, especially in the West. They are attention to the elderly, who are increasing in numbers, and growth. In the last two years alone, there were 4,600 dropouts, most between the ages of 30 and 50. The total number of consecrated persons around the world in 2013 was almost 900,000.



JRB/JC
MG / CTV
FL
-PR
Up:JRB

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311