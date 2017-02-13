Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope in Santa Marta: Jealousy and envy are not Christianlike, they destroy fraternity

2017-02-13

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis asked not to be carried away by small jealousies or envy, because they open the door to division. Pope Francis explained that these attitudes are not Christianlike, and instead destroy fellowship. 

POPE FRANCIS
"And so it grows, the hostility grows and ends badly. Always. I am detached from my brother, this is not my brother, this is an enemy that must be destroyed and thrown away... this enmity destroys families, peoples, everything! One's life is filled with bitterness because of the obsession with this person. This happened to Cain, who ended up killing his brother. No, there is no brother. There is only me. There is no longer a brotherhood. There is only me.”

Finally, the pope invited us to pray for those that we "destroy with our tongue", and for those who are treated as things and instead of people. 

EXTRACTS FROM POPE'S HOMILY
VATICAN RADIO
"Cain chose to harbor this sentiment and let it grow.  The sin he will then commit is crouching within this sentiment. This, he continued, is how enmity between us begins with a tiny spark of jealousy or envy, and ends up growing so much that we see life only from that point of view: "the speck of sawdust becomes a plank in our eye, our life revolves around it and it ends up destroying the bond of brotherhood; it destroys fraternity.”

Gradually, the Pope said, one becomes "obsessed, persecuted” by that evil that grows and grows.

He said that this leads one to detach oneself from one’s brother turning him into an enemy who must be destroyed. "This enmity, he continued, ends up destroying families, peoples, everything!This is what happened to Cain who ended up killing his brother” he said pointing out that this process must be stopped immediately, at the very first sign of bitterness and resentment.

"Bitterness is not Christian. Pain is, but not bitterness. Resentment is not a Christian” he said. The blood of many people cries out to God from the soil. 

"How many powerful people of the world can say: I'm interested in this area, I'm interested in this piece of land… if a bomb falls and kills 200 children it is not my fault, it’s the fault of the bomb. I'm just interested in the land…” he said.

It all begins, Pope Francis said, with that feeling that makes you break away, not recognizing your brother, and it ends in a war that kills. This, he said, is the process of bloodshed, and the blood of so many people in the world today cries out to God from the soil. The Pope concluded his homily asking the Lord to help us to repeat His words: "Where is your brother?” and to think of those who "we destroy with our tongues” and of those who "in the world are treated as things and not as brothers, because a piece of land is more important than the bond of brotherhood”.
 

AC/JC
CTV
-
-BN
Up:AQ

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311