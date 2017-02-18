Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect in April the successor of the Grand Master

February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Archbishop of Panama is in Rome to prepare for WYD

2017-02-18

WYD of Panama starts its engines. Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa has also traveled to Poland to exchange experiences with the organization of the last World Youth Day.

He explains that the most delicate phase at the moment is to prepare for the accommodation of the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who will travel to Panama.

MSGR. JOSÉ DOMINGO ULLOA
Archbishop of Panama City
"We have the motto: in each young pilgrim we welcome Jesus, and right now that is the first priority. Go looking for places to accommodate young people.” 

The archbishop also traveled to Rome to meet with the prefect of the Dicastery of the Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

They both studied the next steps. For example, in the Eternal City on April 9, Palm Sunday, young Poles will deliver the WYD Cross to the youth of Central America. It is a gesture that serves to assess the role of young people.

MSGR. JOSÉ DOMINGO ULLOA
Archbishop of Panama City
"Young people need us to give them opportunities, and enable them to understand that they themselves are in control of their present and future. And it is also up to the adult society to truly believe in the young."

In the coming months, most likely in April, the logo and hymn of Panama's WYD will be revealed, whose Marian motto is "I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.” It is a subject that is very in tune with the next synod that Francis has convened in Rome, a synod on the young and vocations.


JRB/JC
AA / RR
FL
-PR
Up:AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311