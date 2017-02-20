Pope in Rome parish: How many families are destroyed by hatred over inheritance!

On Sunday afternoon the pope went to this parish on the outskirts of Rome. Before Mass he spent time with children, families and the sick. Then he also heard the confessions of four people.





In his homily, the pope explained that the hatred in wars is the same hatred that we feel toward those who offend us.





POPE FRANCIS

"For example, think of wars in families over inheritance: how many families are destroyed by hatred over inheritance! Pray for there to be peace. If I know that someone hates me, does not love me, I must pray especially for him. Prayer is powerful. Prayer overcomes evil. Prayer brings peace."





The pope's advice on how to break the spiral of hatred in the family or with friends is to pray for those who offend us. He said that does not mean there will be no feelings of resentment, but that it is the pathway to goodness.





POPE FRANCIS

"We all have enemies; We all know that this one or that speaks badly of me; we know it. We know that he or she hates me. We know, and so we begin with small things: 'I know that he has slandered me, that he has said terrible things about me.' I suggest that you stop for a minute and speak to God the Father: 'This person is Your son, Your daughter: change their heart. Bless him. Bless her.'"





The pope did not leave the parish empty-handed, but received this icon of Our Lady of Tenderness that the elderly and the sick of the parish prepared for him.





In return, Pope Francis gave the parish a chalice, so that when they celebrate Mass, they also can remember him.









