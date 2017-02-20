February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
Pope in Rome parish: How many families are destroyed by hatred over inheritance!
2017-02-20
On Sunday afternoon the pope went to this parish on the outskirts of Rome. Before Mass he spent time with children, families and the sick. Then he also heard the confessions of four people.
In his homily, the pope explained that the hatred in wars is the same hatred that we feel toward those who offend us.
POPE FRANCIS
"For example, think of wars in families over inheritance: how many families are destroyed by hatred over inheritance! Pray for there to be peace. If I know that someone hates me, does not love me, I must pray especially for him. Prayer is powerful. Prayer overcomes evil. Prayer brings peace."
The pope's advice on how to break the spiral of hatred in the family or with friends is to pray for those who offend us. He said that does not mean there will be no feelings of resentment, but that it is the pathway to goodness.
POPE FRANCIS
"We all have enemies; We all know that this one or that speaks badly of me; we know it. We know that he or she hates me. We know, and so we begin with small things: 'I know that he has slandered me, that he has said terrible things about me.' I suggest that you stop for a minute and speak to God the Father: 'This person is Your son, Your daughter: change their heart. Bless him. Bless her.'"
The pope did not leave the parish empty-handed, but received this icon of Our Lady of Tenderness that the elderly and the sick of the parish prepared for him.
In return, Pope Francis gave the parish a chalice, so that when they celebrate Mass, they also can remember him.
