February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
Catholic organization in Ethiopia to combat drought and food shortages
2017-02-28
The people of Ethiopia are suffering from extreme periods of drought, which have turned into seasons with little food. For example, hundreds of children can't eat breakfast before walking for more than two hours to get to school.
Mgsr. John Kozar, from the "Catholic Near East Welfare Association," went to Ethiopia to be close to the smallest and the elderly.
MSGR. JOHN KOZAR
President of CNEWA
"CNEWA is priviledged to help in very modest ways, but I think at the same time significant ways. We provide cookies.”
The CNEWA is a papal agency that has been helping churches and people in the Middle East, West Africa, India and Eastern Europe for more than 90 years.
Mgsr. John Kozar traveled with this agency to Ethiopia and among other things, they brought cookies for everyone to have enough energy to cope with the long, hot days.
They don't have anything, but the purest values: love and sharing with others. Something that struck Mgsr. Kozar.
MSGR. JOHN KOZAR
President of CNEWA
"The incident that touched me the most: one little girl took a bite out of her cookie and then reached out and then offered it to me. That captured what the essence of the Catholic value is all about.”
He also watched as one of them received two cookies, ate one and wrapped the other to take to her family.
MSGR. JOHN KOZAR
President of CNEWA
"We were in a very crude and humble stone hut and a woman had just milked her goat and brings us a bowl of goats milk. What a beautiful gesture of welcome.”
In their organization, they know they cannot solve all these people's problems, but they strive to show them that they are not alone.
