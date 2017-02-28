Catholic organization in Ethiopia to combat drought and food shortages

The people of Ethiopia are suffering from extreme periods of drought, which have turned into seasons with little food. For example, hundreds of children can't eat breakfast before walking for more than two hours to get to school.





Mgsr. John Kozar , from the " Catholic Near East Welfare Association ," went to Ethiopia to be close to the smallest and the elderly.





MSGR. JOHN KOZAR

President of CNEWA

"CNEWA is priviledged to help in very modest ways, but I think at the same time significant ways. We provide cookies.”





The CNEWA is a papal agency that has been helping churches and people in the Middle East, West Africa, India and Eastern Europe for more than 90 years.





Mgsr. John Kozar traveled with this agency to Ethiopia and among other things, they brought cookies for everyone to have enough energy to cope with the long, hot days.





They don't have anything, but the purest values: love and sharing with others. Something that struck Mgsr. Kozar.





MSGR. JOHN KOZAR

President of CNEWA

"The incident that touched me the most: one little girl took a bite out of her cookie and then reached out and then offered it to me. That captured what the essence of the Catholic value is all about.”





He also watched as one of them received two cookies, ate one and wrapped the other to take to her family.





MSGR. JOHN KOZAR

President of CNEWA

"We were in a very crude and humble stone hut and a woman had just milked her goat and brings us a bowl of goats milk. What a beautiful gesture of welcome.”





In their organization, they know they cannot solve all these people's problems, but they strive to show them that they are not alone.









CNEWA

