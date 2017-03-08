International Women's Day: Vatican publishes stories of migrants and refugees

Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
All news  

International Women's Day: Vatican publishes stories of migrants and refugees

2017-03-08

On this International Women's Day, the Vatican is sharing stories of hope through the inspiring experiences of migrant women who have overcome the many difficulties they have had to face.

MSGR. FABIO BAGGIO
Undersecretary for Migrants and Refugees Section
"From my personal experience, both in Latin America and the Philippines, I have been in contact with many women who have emigrated. I have seen how their migratory experience has greatly helped them regain their femininity and feminine contribution, both to society and to the Church. They have rediscovered many of their abilities and their unique way at looking at things."

They consist of stories like that of Dalia, who was displaced within her own country of Iraq and speaks about the strength of Iraqi women.

DALIA KHAY AZEEZ
"For many years we have war after war after war. So they have to always depend on themselves, to do everything alone... especially my mom. I experienced this because my father was in a prison in Iran for 10 years because there was war between us. So I saw her to that she was the man and the woman at the same time. She was doing everything. That's why I'm here because of her."

Salomé, from Kenya, had to flee her country because her family was attacked. This is the advice that she gives refugee women, since she once was one.

SALOME CHEGE
"Give an inspiration to encourage somebody. Don't do it on your problems, on your past."

They are real stories of brave women who show that it is easier to live together by bridging gaps, rather than building walls.


AC/MB
Migrants & Refugees Section
SV
-PR
Up:AC

