International Women's Day: Vatican publishes stories of migrants and refugees

On this International Women's Day, the Vatican is sharing stories of hope through the inspiring experiences of migrant women who have overcome the many difficulties they have had to face.





MSGR. FABIO BAGGIO

Undersecretary for Migrants and Refugees Section

"From my personal experience, both in Latin America and the Philippines, I have been in contact with many women who have emigrated. I have seen how their migratory experience has greatly helped them regain their femininity and feminine contribution, both to society and to the Church. They have rediscovered many of their abilities and their unique way at looking at things."





They consist of stories like that of Dalia, who was displaced within her own country of Iraq and speaks about the strength of Iraqi women.





DALIA KHAY AZEEZ

"For many years we have war after war after war. So they have to always depend on themselves, to do everything alone... especially my mom. I experienced this because my father was in a prison in Iran for 10 years because there was war between us. So I saw her to that she was the man and the woman at the same time. She was doing everything. That's why I'm here because of her."





Salomé, from Kenya, had to flee her country because her family was attacked. This is the advice that she gives refugee women, since she once was one.





SALOME CHEGE

"Give an inspiration to encourage somebody. Don't do it on your problems, on your past."





They are real stories of brave women who show that it is easier to live together by bridging gaps, rather than building walls.









AC/MB

Migrants & Refugees Section

SV

-PR

Up:AC



