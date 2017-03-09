Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Card. Coccopalmerio: When can the divorced receive the sacraments?

2017-03-09

One of the pope's most important documents is "Amoris Laetitia," which is about the family. Pope Francis dedicated one of the chapters on how to integrate divorced persons who have remarried into the life of the Church. Although many have simply reduced the message to "the Church can allow communion in some cases,” this was not his intention.

POPE FRANCIS
February 18, 2016
"I know remarried Catholics who go to Church once or twice a year: 'I want to receive communion,' as if communion were a commendation. It is a matter of integration... the doors are all open. But one cannot just say: from now on 'they can take communion.' This would also wound the spouses, the couple, because it won’t help them on the path to integration.”

Cardinal Coccopalmerio has written a short book about Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia. It touches on how the divorced who want to live out their faith could be helped by the Church. 

CARD. FRANCESCO COCCOPALMERIO
President, Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts
"I said to myself, and also to the others, let's read the text and try to understand it and to write it as simple as possible. Chapter 8 is complex because it includes so many deep things that are difficult to understand. It needs to be read with ease to piece together the various parts in a way so that the text can better understood.” 

In his book, he has proposed a way to include those Catholics who have been divorced and remarried, suggesting that each diocese have a priest or bishop who can speak to these couples and make decisions on a case-by-case basis. 

CARD. FRANCESCO COCCOPALMERIO
President, Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts
"It would be opportune for the pastor to ask the Diocese to combine with an office established especially for difficult cases, like the one that already exists for special situations regarding weddings, when the priest has to ask for advice or permission. This way, the same office could do this: the pastor presents the situation, then the bishop gives his opinion, and then the priest tells the faithful what they must do in the situation in which they find themselves.”

The Cardinal says dialogue within the Church is useful and necessary to give equal opportunity for all sinners to make amends and do penance, and maybe one day return to the sacraments.

CARD. FRANCESCO COCCOPALMERIO
"When there is a person who realizes he is in a situation that is non-regular, and he aims to change that, but he cannot, because for special reasons it will cause harm to other people. FLASH 6:10 No one can say, 'Now, I decide with my own judgment to go to the sacraments.' They have to submit their condition to the ecclesial authorities, who is the pastor.”

It is for this reason, he hopes that dialogue between couples and priests combined with his short, but detailed book on Amoris Laetitia can help everyone understand and appreciate what the Church teaches. 


MB
MG
-S
-PR
Up: JC

