Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Vatican Scholars will study the figure of Luther to understand why the Reformation occurred

2017-03-22

The Vatican will examine the figure of Luther from both an academic and historical point of view. It is more than theological issues that explain the beginning of the Reformation.

P. JOHANNES GROHE
Professor of Medieval History, Pontifical University of the Holy Cross
"Luther does not act in union with the Emperor. It is the regional princes in Germany who take the reform as an occasion to go against the Pope and the Emperor. Charles V is seen in this struggle against Luther and against the Protestant princes in order to maintain the unity of the Empire. Thus the reform, in 10-15 years, becomes, from a matter of reform of customs and ideology, a political struggle."

This political maneuver of the German nobles against the emperor, Charles V of Germany, accelerated this division. Although the Church was not a rigid institution, it had already underwent reforms, such as those relating to religious orders. The meeting will analyze these historical and political circumstances that accelerated the division.

P. BERNARD ARDURA
President, Pontifical Committee of Historical Sciences 
"In past centuries, Luther has been seen as the incarnation of the devil, as one who has broken communion. Today is not about saying that he has done something good, but we can explain how it happened."

Five centuries have passed since Martin Luther's famous 95 theses. Since then, many steps have been taken to bring the two branches closer.  This can be seen particularly following the Second Vatican Council, where the Church favored a change in attitude. 

P. BERNARD ARDURA
President, Pontifical Committee of Historical Sciences 
"It's an open wound, but the look is not the same. We have a look of charity, a reciprocal look, which sees good will in the other."

For example, proof of this was Pope Francis's trip to Sweden to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

The conference on Luther will be held from March 29 to 31. It seeks to delve into the past in order to walk together in the future. As Pope Francis says, it must be done through dialogue, but without losing one's identity.


AC/JC
AA
FL
-PR
Up:AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311