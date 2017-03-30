Disney's CEO and chairman meets Pope Francis

Robert Iger, the CEO and chairman of Disney, greeted Pope Francis after the General Audience . Introducing his family, he also recalled that the pope has family in his company.





ROBERT IGER

"Holy Father I'm Robert Iger, the chairman of Disney, and this is my family. Deepest respect for you. Your niece works for us in Buenos Aires, for Disney.”





POPE FRANCIS

"God bless you, and please pray for me.”





The Walt Disney Company, known for its theme parks and motion-pictures, has perhaps taken one of its shortest, yet most fulfilling, rides yet.









