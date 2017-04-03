Newsletter
Pope's Schedule: Meeting with Prince of Wales and his wife, Charles and Camilla

2017-04-03

After visiting another Italian diocese and paying tribute to the victims of the earthquakes of 2012, the pope spends the last days before Easter without many large events.

The most prominent meeting of the week will be Tuesday with Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla Parker. It will be in the afternoon, in the study of the Paul VI Audience Hall.

On Wednesday, the pope will keep his weekly appointment with pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. He will once again demonstrate the rejection of religions against fundamentalism, as he will meet with several English imams in the Vatican, a couple weeks after the London bombing.

On Saturday, at 5:00 p.m. in the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Francis will preside over a Marian prayer vigil.

The following day at 10:00 a.m., he will celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square. During that celebration, young Poles will deliver the cross of the World Youth Day to young people from Central America, where the next international edition will be held in January 2019.


JRB/MB
RR
SV
-PR
Up:JRB

