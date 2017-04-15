Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis opens a laundromat for the homeless

2017-04-15

Pope Francis always remembers how important it is to help the homeless. That is why, through the Vatican's charities, the Sant'Egidio Community has instituted a laundromat so the people who live in the streets can at least wash what little they have.

PAOLO CIANI
Community of Sant'Egidio
"It is a great system in order to help the poor who live on the streets. We already know how attentive Pope Francis is when caring for these people. For those who do not have a house, it is fundamental for them to wash their clothes because if they get dirty and spoil them, they must throw their clothes away.”

It will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and is located in Via San Gallicano, in the Trastevere area, very close to the Vatican.

Pope Francis has recently been relying on the Community of Sant'Egidio. One example is when he brought refugees with him from Lesbos last year. Sant'Egidio is already offering Italian classes to facilitate the integration of immigrants, so this laundromat will join other initiatives this summer.

PAOLO CIANI
Community of Sant'Egidio
"We want to install showers and also distribute clothes. We want the San Gallicano, which was a place where both the poor and the rich were catered for, to be a welcoming place in the center of the city for all those who need it."

Procter & Gamble, which provides razors for the barber shop for the poor near St. Peter's Square, proposed this idea of the laundromat. The answer was an immediate yes.

RENATO SCIARILLO
P &G Representative
"This is a first step for people to recover their self-esteem and improve their appearance. This service helps them not only live in more hygienically favorable conditions, but also to be able to present themselves in a healthy manner to society and in a job interview."

In Rome, about seven thousand people live in the streets and in precarious conditions. This laundry service will help them at least feel cleaner, integrated in society and above all, less judged by others.

AQ/MB
RR
-SV
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311