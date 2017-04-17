LIVE: Pope prays Regina Coeli in St. Peter's Square

What's this? / Report Bad Ads
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Cardinal Sandri: We must ask what we can do for persecuted Christians
April 11, 2017. Asks for Good Friday collection...
Pope explains Holy Week: To give to others is to give hope
April 12, 2017. In order to prepare for Holy We...
War, pedophilia, refugees: Today's issues are the focus of the Way of the Cross' meditations
April 12, 2017. Each will h...
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
L
atest News
Pope Francis
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis
Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13
March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13
March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13
March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
M
ost Popular
Today
Week
Month
1.
Vatican on trip to Egypt: "The pope's schedule ...
2.
Ten countries with the most Catholics according...
3.
Political expert: Trump's strategy is to keep t...
4.
Can history prove the Blessed Mother existed?
5.
Pope Benedict XVI's unseen photos released for ...
6.
Pope's Schedule: Consistory for cause of sainth...
7.
What is Pope Benedict XVI doing for his 90th bi...
8.
Pope Francis opens a laundromat for the homeless
9.
Pope's Urbi et Orbi message, Easter 2017
10.
Guatemalan youth arrive in Rome for congress of...
1.
What is Pope Benedict XVI doing for his 90th bi...
2.
Vatican on trip to Egypt: "The pope's schedule ...
3.
Benedict XVI turns 90 tomorrow
4.
The pope tenderly washed the feet of 12 prisone...
5.
Ten countries with the most Catholics according...
6.
LIVE: Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass i...
7.
LIVE: Good Friday Way of the Cross at Colosseum
8.
Pope celebrates Holy Thursday in a prison and w...
9.
Pope explains the importance of hope during Hol...
10.
The Pope modifies the rite of Holy Thursday and...
1.
Pope has surprise visit with blind children...
2.
Ten countries with the most Catholics according...
3.
Pope meets with 80,000 teenagers in Milan: Prom...
4.
The statue of St. Joseph that Pope Francis keep...
5.
What is Pope Benedict XVI doing for his 90th bi...
6.
Pope in Santa Marta: Laziness is worse than a l...
7.
LIVE: Pope celebrates Palm Sunday Mass
8.
Imams say meeting the pope is “one of the most...
9.
Pope Francis will canonize two of the shepherd'...
10.
Charles and Camila of England give pope a bas...
All news
F
ollow us
LIVE: Pope prays Regina Coeli in St. Peter's Square
2017-04-17
On
Easter Monday
, Pope Francis leads the
Regina Coeli prayer from St. Peter's Square
with all the pilgrims who are in Rome for the Easter holiday.
The prayer will be prayed each Sunday until Pentecost.
MB
LIVE: Pope prays Regina Coeli in St. Peter's Square>
On
Easter Monday
, Pope Francis leads the
Regina Coeli prayer from St. Peter's Square
with all the pilgrims who are in Rome for the Easter holiday.
The prayer will be prayed each Sunday until Pentecost.
MB
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
|
Vatican
|
Pope
|
World
|
Tech & Science
|
Art & Culture
|
Holy Week
|
All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
|
Support
|
Corrections
|
Info
|
Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
|
Privacy Policy
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
Weekly Program