Benedict XVI drinks beer on his 90th birthday

2017-04-18

Benedict XVI received a surprise from his homeland for his 90th birthday. He was visited by the Bavarian prime minister who brought him a basket of bretzels, the typical bread from Germany.

In addition to the sweets, the pope enjoyed a few minutes at the entrance of his house with music, dances and typical costumes reminding him of back home.

As every good German party, he could not miss the toast with his beer in hand.

BENEDICT XVI
"The nature in Bavaria is beautiful; but it is especially beautiful because of the church towers, because of the houses and their balconies full of flowers, and because of the good people. It is beautiful, because God is known there. It is known that He has created the world, which comes to fruition when we cooperate with God to build it. I thank you with all my heart for this Bavarian presence, which you bring to me. It is a Bavaria that is open to the world, which is lively and joyful. It can be precisely this way, because it has its root and foundation in faith."

Of course, Benedict said the best gift was to spend the day with his brother Georg, 93, who came from Regensburg to be with him.


JMB/MB
CTV
FL
- BN
- Up:MB

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311