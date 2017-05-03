What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Pope to Egypt civil authorities: The freedom and faith of all must be respected
April 28, 2017. He had a special memory of Chri...
Pope Francis with Tawadros II: The martyrs of Egypt have lived the faith heroically
April 28, 2017. The pope left flowers in memory...
Papal Mass in Egypt: the only fanaticism believers can have is that of charity!
April 29, 2017. The ceremony was attended by 15...
The best images of Pope Francis in Egypt
2017-05-02
The great gestures of the pope in Egypt: his embraces with
the Great Imam of Al Azhar and the Coptic Pope
, or Mass before thousands of Egyptian Catholics in the stadium built by the Air Defense force.
The best images of Pope Francis in Egypt>
The great gestures of the pope in Egypt: his embraces with
the Great Imam of Al Azhar and the Coptic Pope
, or Mass before thousands of Egyptian Catholics in the stadium built by the Air Defense force.
