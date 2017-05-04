Vatican confirms: President Trump will meet with Pope Francis

The Holy See has confirmed that President Trump will come to Rome to personally meet Pope Francis during his first international trip as U.S. president.





Trump has now added visits to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Vatican to his originally planned May trip. He will continue will his schedule by attending a NATO meeting on Thursday, May 25 in Brussels, Belgium, and will then go to Sicily for a G7 summit on Friday.





During his newly announced trip to the Vatican, he will also meet with Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Secretary for Relations with the States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.





With this recent addition , President Trump will now follow in the long line of past United States presidents who have all met with the head of the Roman Catholic Church.









