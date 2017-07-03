Al Qaeda publishes a video featuring abducted Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez

L atest News

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12. July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.

Pope Francis Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed

Vatican Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious. June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11. June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.

Vatican Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia. June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.

Pope Francis Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17 June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17 June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff. June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17 June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8 June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing. June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.