Al Qaeda publishes a video featuring abducted Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake
July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis
June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip
June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development
June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17
June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8
June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez, kidnapped on February 7, has appeared in a video broadcast by Al Qaeda, in which she appears along with five other kidnapped foreigners.
Gloria Cecilia was almost 250 miles from the capital of Mali, Bamako, when she was kidnapped. She was sent there as a missionary by her congregation, the Franciscan Sisters of Mary Immaculate.
