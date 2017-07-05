LIVE: Pope Francis closes Scholas conference in Jerusalem with video message

Latest News
Pope Francis
Full text of pope's message to G20
July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints
July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake
July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis
June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip
June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development
June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis sends a video message to participants of a conference organized by Scholas Occurrentes and the Truman Institute. The meeting's theme is: "Between University and School. Peace building through Culture of Encounter.”
The conference takes place at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. It aims to bring together young students from all over the world to promote dialogue between people of different religions, as well as sharing experiences to foster peace.
Scholas Occurrentes
