Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Federico Lombardi recalls 10 years of memories as pope's spokesman

2017-07-17

Federico Lombardi is one of the protagonists of communication in the Vatican. He carries behind him 10 years of experience as spokesman for the Holy See. It began during Benedict XVI's pontificate and continued during the first three years of Pope Francis'.

Any information officially spoken from the Holy See was sent to the world through his hands, as he was in charge of updating journalists with the latest news. It's a form of communication that, according to him, has changed a lot because of social networks.

FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Former Holy See Spokesman
"Now with the possibility of Twitter and also the dissemination of images and messages via e-mail, you have the opportunity to get updated information in real time. It is an evolution that is absolutely normal and absolutely necessary for those who live in the world of information."

Ten years go by quickly. Despite this, in a decade of work without rest, Fr. Lombardi remembers the most complicated news he had to deliver while acting as the pope's voice.

FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Former Holy See spokesman
"I will say the resignation of Pope Benedict was the most disruptive fact. Indeed it was the newest and historically innovative fact that I had to deal with or talk about, because it hadn't happened for centuries and it was not a normal thing, let's say."

He also highlights other moments of crisis in the media, such as the rehabilitation of Lefebvrian Richard Williamson, the Vatileaks case with documents being stolen from the pope's table, and allegations of abuse of minors.

With the arrival of Pope Francis in March 2013, Fr. Federico Lombardi encountered another challenge: the spontaneity of a new pope who preferred to improvise, rather than simply read his speeches.

FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Former Holy See spokesman 
"I had to learn quickly to understand this aspect of Pope Francis: his preference for improvisation, which expresses spontaneity and also manages to establish a direct dialogue between him and the public. The most beautiful aspect of this pontificate are all the discourses on mercy, the love of God, welcoming others, forgiveness, which are easily understood by others."

As the years go by, the way of communicating varies. In spite of these changes, Federico Lombardi has succeeded in transmitting the message of St. Peter's successor to the farthest corners outside of Rome.


AQ/MB
AA
-F
-PR
Up:JC

