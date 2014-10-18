We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Couples for Christ: Learning to say 'we' instead of 'I'

What's a concrete way for Christian families to find support and live out the Gospel? That's one of the topics Bishops have addressed during the Synod. All the way from the Philippines, Cynthia and George have shared their experience.  CYNTHIA AND GEORGE CAMPOS  Couples for Christ (Philippines) "The centrality of Jesus in our marriage is like a triangle with God on top and the husband and wife here, so as the husband and wife grow closer together- going up, they go closer to God.â?  It's all part of a program called 'Couples for Christ' which is meant to renew and strengthen Christian family values in married couples. Part of making this happen, includes support groups with other families.  CYNTHIA AND GEORGE CAMPOS  Couples for Christ (Philippines) "There are regular teachings and household teachings which are done weekly.â?  CYNTHIA AND GEORGE CAMPOS  Couples for Christ (Philippines) "We share about life, about the challenges that we have in our life as a married couple and the family and also the concerns and the problems that we have and we try to influence each other and help each other in battling all of these challenges.â?    The program actually started in the Philippines back in 1981. Now it has a presence in 128 countries and territories.  It's described as a 'womb to tomb' ministry, where through the Gospel, couples gradually learn to stop saying 'I' and start saying 'we.'  KLH  CV JM -PR Up:JRB #Synod