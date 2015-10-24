Synod: Bishop calls for dogma on the Spiritual Maternity of Our Lady to be defined

There's a long list of topics being discussed in the Synod of the Family. Among them, is a call from Uruguayan Bishop, Jaime Fuentes, to define the Maternal Dogma of Our Lady. Recognizing Mary as the mother of All Christians, to foster hope. MSGR. JAIME FUENTES Bishop of Minas (Uruguay) "In my opinion, it's something that's necessary. Perhaps under the call of Pope Francis, all Christian leaders can weigh in on the possibility of defining a new, concrete dogma on the Maternal Spirituality of Mary. It would be a matter of waiting to see what people would think about the idea of doing that.â? The consultation, he says, could be natural progression from the call of 'Sensus Fidei' which touches on the common ground of all Christians. MSGR. JAIME FUENTES Bishop of Minas (Uruguay) "It's based on our common faith. For many years now, we've noticed that Marian Shrines receive the most visits-this despite the notion that there are less believers. Think about it, Our Lady of Lourdes, Fatima, Guadalupe, Medjugorje, Salta in Argentina. Millions and millions of people have a strong devotion towards Our Lady, it's the fruits of devotion and a gateway to take Jesus seriously.â? Since the Second Vatican Council, many theologians have called for this doctrine to be the fifth Marian dogma. Even though Our Lady is recognized as the mother of all Christians in recent papal magisteriums, the doctrine has never been made official. MSGR. JAIME FUENTES Bishop of Minas (Uruguay) ORIG SPANISH "The Catholic Church has never defined Marian titles, but rather doctrines. It would be very beneficial, especially nowadays, to define the doctrine of the Maternal Spirituality of Our Lady.â? The Bishop believes that defining this point, would increase one's devotion and strengthen hope within the family.