We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2014/10/07
Download document
Share

Married couples speak on participating in the Synod

Thirteen married couples will speak on their experiences during the Synod. They come from various countries such as Australia, Italy, Chile, Rwanda, the Philippines and Brazil. Among the themes that the couples will discuss are the day to day struggles of a family, educating children and relationships.  Ron and Mavis have already shared the experience of their 55 year marriage.  MAVIS & ROMANO PIROLA "Most couples cohabitate before marriage and there's a whole difficult pastoral questions around the divorced and remarried. These are issues that hopefully will be discussed at the Synod.â? To prevent broken marriages, one of the ingredients is a good preparation during the time of courtship. It is one of the issues that will be addressed during the Synod thanks to these experts.  LUCIA & PEPPINO PETRARCA "It's about showing youth the value of the body and sexuality to help them understand that "foreverâ? is not impossible. That the indissolubility of marriage isn't unreachable.â? But the Synod will not only face the darker challenges that threaten the family.  At the forefront of their discussions, they will also reflect on the joys of family life and sharing one's life. LUIS & PILAR JENSEN "It's been a beautiful experience, we feel that we have experienced the "hundredfoldâ? that the Gospel speaks about. To take a chance for what God wants has been, in the end, a great gift.â? Each day, the Synod will begin with a testimony from a married couple. In this way, the final working document will be formed by the daily realities faced by families.  AC/JAE RR FA -PR Up:KLH 